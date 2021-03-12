Global Weather Hazards Summary: March 12 - 18, 2021

Abnormal dryness persists in parts of eastern and southern Africa

Desert locust swarms persist in Ethiopia, Somalia, and Kenya. Swarms have affected the Kilimanjaro Region and pastureland in Tanzania.

Much of the coast of Madagascar remains abnormally dry. Drought persists in southern parts of the country.

Below-average rainfall since the start of the rainy season has led to abnormal dryness and drought in parts of Angola and Namibia.

African migratory locusts recently increased in southeastern Angola, northwestern and northeastern Botswana, northeastern Namibia, southern and western Zambia.