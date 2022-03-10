Global Weather Hazards Summary March 11 - 17, 2022

Tropical Storm Gombe is forecasted to impact northern Mozambique

Africa Weather Hazards

Despite increased rainfall in Madagascar, southwestern parts of the country continue to observe abnormal dryness and drought.

Over the past 30 days, below-average rainfall has led to abnormal dryness throughout Zimbabwe, southern Mozambique, and parts of Namibia, Botswana, and Zambia.

Over the past 90 days, below-average rainfall has led to drought over southwestern Angola and northwestern Namibia.