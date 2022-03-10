World + 29 more
Global Weather Hazards Summary March 11 - 17, 2022
Tropical Storm Gombe is forecasted to impact northern Mozambique
Africa Weather Hazards
Despite increased rainfall in Madagascar, southwestern parts of the country continue to observe abnormal dryness and drought.
Over the past 30 days, below-average rainfall has led to abnormal dryness throughout Zimbabwe, southern Mozambique, and parts of Namibia, Botswana, and Zambia.
Over the past 90 days, below-average rainfall has led to drought over southwestern Angola and northwestern Namibia.
Tropical Storm Gombe is forecast to impact northern Mozambique over the next two days. High winds and heavy rainfall could lead to flooding and damages over parts of northern Mozambique and coastal western Madagascar.