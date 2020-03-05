Global Weather Hazards Summary: March 06 - 12, 2020

Locust swarms and widespread breeding threaten the March to May rainy season in East Africa

Ideal conditions for feeding and breeding continue to foster the spread of desert locust in Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, and Uganda. Locust swarms are moving into neighboring areas of South Sudan and DRC.

Drought conditions have developed in parts of southern Mozambique and Zimbabwe which have received-below average rainfall for the past 3 months.

A late start to the rainy season and uneven rainfall distribution in western Namibia has caused abnormal dryness.

Below-average rainfall since early January has caused abnormal dryness and drought in southern Madagascar.

Heavy rainfall over the past week has flooded rivers in Madagascar, including the Sisaony and Ikopa Rivers.