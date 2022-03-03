Global Weather Hazards Summary March 04 - 10, 2022

Abnormal dryness has been observed across parts of Southern Africa

Africa Weather Hazards

Little rainfall has led to growing abnormal dryness in addition to drought across southern Madagascar. The lack of rainfall over the past 30 days has also caused abnormal dryness to spread along the western coast of Madagascar.

Uneven rainfall over the past 30 days has led to abnormal dryness in parts of Namibia, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and central and southern Mozambique.

Below-normal rainfall over the past 90 days has led to drought over southwestern Angola and northwestern Namibia, though some relief to dryness was reported.