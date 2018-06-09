Global Weather Hazards Summary - June 8 - 14, 2018
West Africa remains dry, while heavy rain is forecast over Kenya
Africa Weather Hazards
Poorly-distributed rain since late February has resulted in abnormal dryness across central and northeastern Ethiopia.
A slow onset to seasonal rainfall across the southern Gulf of Guinea countries has led to strengthening moisture deficits throughout the region.
Many consecutive weeks of heavy rainfall over western parts of Kenya, southern Somalia, coastal Tanzania and Rwanda has led to severe flooding.