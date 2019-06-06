Global Weather Hazards Summary: June 6 - 13, 2019

The Horn of Africa remains abnormally dry following poor March-May rain and a delayed onset to the season

A delayed onset to the March-May rainfall season coupled with high temperatures has caused dryness in parts of Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, and Uganda.

Below-average rainfall over the past two months have led to early-season deficits and abnormal dryness in Nigeria.

Torrential rainfall during the past week has caused flash floods in Kampala, Uganda. Heavy rainfall is forecast to continue, maintaining high flood risk.

A delayed start to monsoon rains has been marked by four consecutive weeks of below-normal rainfall and 25-50% of normal rainfall to date across Sierra Leone and Liberia.

Heavy rainfall last week caused flooding in Accra, Ghana. Continued heavy rains next week maintain a high risk for flooding.