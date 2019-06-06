06 Jun 2019

Global Weather Hazards Summary: June 6 - 13, 2019

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 06 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.95 MB)

The Horn of Africa remains abnormally dry following poor March-May rain and a delayed onset to the season

  1. A delayed onset to the March-May rainfall season coupled with high temperatures has caused dryness in parts of Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, and Uganda.

  2. Below-average rainfall over the past two months have led to early-season deficits and abnormal dryness in Nigeria.

  3. Torrential rainfall during the past week has caused flash floods in Kampala, Uganda. Heavy rainfall is forecast to continue, maintaining high flood risk.

  4. A delayed start to monsoon rains has been marked by four consecutive weeks of below-normal rainfall and 25-50% of normal rainfall to date across Sierra Leone and Liberia.

  5. Heavy rainfall last week caused flooding in Accra, Ghana. Continued heavy rains next week maintain a high risk for flooding.

  6. Above-average sea-surface temperatures in the Indian Ocean are expected to strengthen Tropical cyclone development, which could impact parts of Somalia

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.