Global Weather Hazards Summary: June 4 - 10, 2021

The Gulf of Guinea and Horn of Africa continue to experience abnormal dryness as no rainfall persists

Africa Weather Hazards

Desert locust swarms and hopper bands have begun to appear in parts of East Africa.

Below-average rainfall in Kenya and Southern Somalia has lead to abnormal dryness.

Persistant dryness due to no rainfall has caused severe drought in northeastern Ethiopia.

Little rainfall has lead to abnormal dryness in West Africa.