Global Weather Hazards Summary: June 26 - July 2, 2020
Flooding persists in parts of West Africa, while climate conditions in East Africa may support locust migration
Africa Weather Hazards
Desert locust swarms, groups, and bands are present in a wide area of the Horn of Africa. New hopper bands have formed in parts of Kenya, Ethiopia, Somalia, and Yemen, and are likely to migrate into neighboring areas as far as West Africa.
Following several weeks of above-average rainfall across West Africa, heavy rainfall last week triggered flooding across Cote d’Ivoire and Nigeria. There is a risk for continued flooding if heavy rains continue next week.