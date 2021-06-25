World + 32 more
Global Weather Hazards Summary: June 25 - July 1, 2021
The Gulf of Guinea continues to observe abnormal dryness due to below-average rainfall
Africa Weather Hazards
Desert locust swarms and hopper bands are expected across northeastern Ethiopia.
Below-average rainfall in east Kenya and southern Somalia has lead to abnormal dryness.
Persistant dryness due to below-average rainfall has caused severe drought in northeastern Ethiopia.
Below-average rainfall has lead to abnormal dryness in West Africa.
Below average rainfall in east-central Somalia has lead to dry conditions.