Global Weather Hazards Summary: June 25 - July 1, 2021

The Gulf of Guinea continues to observe abnormal dryness due to below-average rainfall

Africa Weather Hazards

  1. Desert locust swarms and hopper bands are expected across northeastern Ethiopia.

  2. Below-average rainfall in east Kenya and southern Somalia has lead to abnormal dryness.

  3. Persistant dryness due to below-average rainfall has caused severe drought in northeastern Ethiopia.

  4. Below-average rainfall has lead to abnormal dryness in West Africa.

  5. Below average rainfall in east-central Somalia has lead to dry conditions.

