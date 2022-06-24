Global Weather Hazards Summary June 24 - 30, 2022

Poor rainfall strengthens dryness in South Sudan as drought persists in the Horn of Africa
-
A poor March to May rainy season cased drought across much of East Africa, including north-central and eastern Ethiopia, Kenya-Ethiopia border, much of Somalia, and southern Kenya. Parts of southern Kenya are classified under severe drought.
-
Insufficient rainfall since May has caused abnormal dryness and drought in southwestern South Sudan.
-
Insufficient and uneven rainfall since the start of the monsoon season has caused significant abnormal dryness and drought in northeastern Nigeria.
-
Heavy rainfall during the past week triggered landslides in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire. Continued heavy rainfall maintains high risks for flooding over the region.
-
Heavy rainfall over the past week triggered floods in Cape Town and the Western Cape Province in South Africa. Additional rainfall could exacerbate conditions over previously-flooded areas