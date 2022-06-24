Global Weather Hazards Summary June 24 - 30, 2022

Poor rainfall strengthens dryness in South Sudan as drought persists in the Horn of Africa

A poor March to May rainy season cased drought across much of East Africa, including north-central and eastern Ethiopia, Kenya-Ethiopia border, much of Somalia, and southern Kenya. Parts of southern Kenya are classified under severe drought.

Insufficient rainfall since May has caused abnormal dryness and drought in southwestern South Sudan.

Insufficient and uneven rainfall since the start of the monsoon season has caused significant abnormal dryness and drought in northeastern Nigeria.

Heavy rainfall during the past week triggered landslides in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire. Continued heavy rainfall maintains high risks for flooding over the region.