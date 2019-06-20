Global Weather Hazards Summary: June 21 - 27, 2019

Heavy rainfall triggers flooding in North Darfur of Sudan, while dryness persists in parts of West Africa

A delayed onset to the March-May rainfall season coupled with high temperatures has caused dryness in parts of Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, and Uganda.

Below-average rainfall over the past since April have led to early-season deficits and abnormal dryness in central Nigeria.

Heavy rainfall during the past weeks has caused flooding in eastern Uganda and triggered flooding in northwestern Kenya.

Heavy rainfall forecast next week is likely to maintain high flooding risk.

A delayed start to monsoon rains has been marked by several consecutive weeks of below-average rainfall and 25-50% of average rainfall to date across Sierra Leone and Liberia.