20 Jun 2019

Global Weather Hazards Summary: June 21 - 27, 2019

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 20 Jun 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.55 MB)

Heavy rainfall triggers flooding in North Darfur of Sudan, while dryness persists in parts of West Africa

  1. A delayed onset to the March-May rainfall season coupled with high temperatures has caused dryness in parts of Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, and Uganda.

  2. Below-average rainfall over the past since April have led to early-season deficits and abnormal dryness in central Nigeria.

  3. Heavy rainfall during the past weeks has caused flooding in eastern Uganda and triggered flooding in northwestern Kenya.
    Heavy rainfall forecast next week is likely to maintain high flooding risk.

  4. A delayed start to monsoon rains has been marked by several consecutive weeks of below-average rainfall and 25-50% of average rainfall to date across Sierra Leone and Liberia.

  5. Heavy rainfall last week caused flash flooding in North Darfur, Sudan.
    Heavy rainfall forecast next week is likely to worsen ground conditions

