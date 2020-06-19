World + 27 more
Global Weather Hazards Summary: June 19 - 25, 2020
Heavy rainfall triggers flooding in parts of West Africa
Desert locust swarms, groups, and bands are present in a wide area of the Horn of Africa. New hopper bands have formed in parts of Kenya, Ethiopia, Somalia, and Yemen, and are likely to migrate into neighboring areas as far as West Africa.
Following several weeks of above-average rainfall across West Africa, heavy rainfall last week triggered flooding across Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, and Nigeria. There is a moderate risk for continued flooding if heavy rains continue next week.