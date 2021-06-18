World + 29 more
Global Weather Hazards Summary: June 18 - 24, 2021
The Gulf of Guinea and Horn of Africa continue to experience abnormal dryness due to below average rainfall
Desert locust swarms and hopper bands have begun to appear in parts of East Africa.
Below-average rainfall in east Kenya and southern Somalia has lead to abnormal dryness.
Persistant dryness due to no rainfall has caused severe drought in northeastern Ethiopia.
Little rainfall has lead to abnormal dryness in West Africa.
Below average rainfall in east-central Somalia has lead to dry and poor ground conditions.