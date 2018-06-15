Global Weather Hazards Summary - June 15 - 21, 2018

Gulf of Guinea is abnormally dry, while areas of Kenya remain at risk for flooding

Africa Weather Hazards

Poorly-distributed rain during the March-May rainfall season has led to large moisture deficits in southeastern Tigray and eastern Amhara regions of Ethiopia.

A slow onset to seasonal rainfall and consistent limited rain over the past several weeks has maintained moisture deficits and caused abnormal dryness over the Gulf of Guinea countries.

Despite an increase in rainfall over some areas, abnormal dryness has persisted over parts of Sierra Leone and Liberia.