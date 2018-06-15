15 Jun 2018

Global Weather Hazards Summary - June 15 - 21, 2018

from Famine Early Warning System Network
Gulf of Guinea is abnormally dry, while areas of Kenya remain at risk for flooding

Africa Weather Hazards

  1. Poorly-distributed rain during the March-May rainfall season has led to large moisture deficits in southeastern Tigray and eastern Amhara regions of Ethiopia.

  2. A slow onset to seasonal rainfall and consistent limited rain over the past several weeks has maintained moisture deficits and caused abnormal dryness over the Gulf of Guinea countries.

  3. Despite an increase in rainfall over some areas, abnormal dryness has persisted over parts of Sierra Leone and Liberia.

  4. Many consecutive weeks of heavy rainfall in several regions of central Kenya has resulted in severe flooding. The forecast additional rain next week may exacerbate ground conditions.
    In Somalia, there is a moderate risk of flooding in parts of Jubba and Shabelle Rivers due to wetness during the previous month.

