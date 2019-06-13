Global Weather Hazards Summary: June 14 - 20, 2019
Heavy rainfall causes flooding in eastern Uganda and northwestern Kenya
A delayed onset to the March-May rainfall season coupled with high temperatures has caused dryness in parts of Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, and Uganda.
Below-average rainfall over the past two months have led to early-season deficits and abnormal dryness in Nigeria.
Heavy rainfall during the past weeks has caused flooding in eastern Uganda. Continued rainfall next week is likely to maintain high flooding risk.
A delayed start to monsoon rains has been marked by four consecutive weeks of below-average rainfall and 25-50% of average rainfall to date across Sierra Leone and Liberia.
Above-average rainfall during the past month has caused flooding in Ghana. Continued heavy rains next week maintain a high risk for flooding.