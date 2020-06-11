World + 42 more
Global Weather Hazards Summary: June 12 - 18, 2020
Desert locust bands continue to form in parts of East Africa
Africa Weather Hazards
Desert locust swarms, groups, and bands are present in parts of Kenya, Ethiopia, Somalia, and Yemen. New hopper bands have formed in the Turkana and Samburu Counties of Kenya, Ethiopia, and Somalia, and are likely to migrate into neighboring areas as far as West Africa.
Heavy above-average rains during the past few weeks have triggered flooding in parts of Ethiopia and Kenya.
Additional heavy rain is forecast next week which will maintain a high risk for flooding.