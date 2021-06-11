World + 29 more
Global Weather Hazards Summary: June 11 - 17, 2021
Parts of Africa received an increase in rainfall but remains abnormally dry in the east and west
Africa Weather Hazards
Desert locust swarms and hopper bands have begun to appear in parts of East Africa.
Below-average rainfall in Kenya and Southern Somalia has lead to abnormal dryness.
Persistant dryness due to no rainfall has caused severe drought in northeastern Ethiopia.
Little rainfall has lead to abnormal dryness in West Africa.
Below average rainfall in east-central Somalia has lead to dry and poor ground conditions.