31 May 2018

Global Weather Hazards Summary - June 1 - 7, 2018

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 31 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.49 MB)

Tropical Cyclone Mekunu hits Yemen and Oman, while West Africa records mixed rainfall

Africa Weather Hazards

  1. Insufficient rain since January has resulted in large moisture deficits and below-average vegetation conditions over portions of northwestern Angola.

  2. Poorly-distributed rain since late February has resulted in abnormal dryness across central and northeastern Ethiopia.

  3. A slow onset to seasonal rainfall across the southern Gulf of Guinea countries has led to strengthening moisture deficits throughout the region.

  5. Many consecutive weeks of heavy rainfall over western parts of Kenya, southern Somalia, coastal Tanzania, and Rwanda has led to severe flooding.

