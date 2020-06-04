Global Weather Hazards Summary: June 05 - 11, 2020

Widespread heavy rainfall has maintained flooding across parts of eastern and central Africa

Despite ongoing mitigation measures, desert locust swarms are still present across the Horn of Africa. Mature swarms are observed in Kenya, Ethiopia, Somalia, and Uganda, while hoppers remain in Yemen and Oman.

The risk for flooding remains high in parts of Yemen as heavy rains are forecast to continue into next week.

Several weeks of heavy rain over the Shabelle river basin has resulted in very high river levels, maintaining the risk for riverine flooding.