Global Weather Hazards Summary: June 05 - 11, 2020
Widespread heavy rainfall has maintained flooding across parts of eastern and central Africa
Despite ongoing mitigation measures, desert locust swarms are still present across the Horn of Africa. Mature swarms are observed in Kenya, Ethiopia, Somalia, and Uganda, while hoppers remain in Yemen and Oman.
The risk for flooding remains high in parts of Yemen as heavy rains are forecast to continue into next week.
Several weeks of heavy rain over the Shabelle river basin has resulted in very high river levels, maintaining the risk for riverine flooding.
Locally heavy rains have caused flash flooding and landslides in parts of Ethiopia, Kenya, DRC, and Uganda. Lake Victoria is at record high levels.