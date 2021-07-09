Global Weather Hazards Summary: July 9 - 15, 2021

Parts of West and East Africa remain dry despite increased rainfall, while riverine flooding is expected in Ethiopia and Sudan

Immature locust swarms are increasing in northwest Somalia, Ethiopia and Djibouti, suggesting their migration toward northern Ethiopia.

Below-average rainfall continues to maintain abnormal dryness across parts of Eastern Nigeria, Ghana, Togo and Benin.

Despite increased rainfall across western Ethiopia, abnormal dryness persists in central and northeastern areas.