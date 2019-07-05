05 Jul 2019

Global Weather Hazards Summary: July 5 - 11, 2019

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 05 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.93 MB)

Flooding continues across Uganda while dry conditions remain in parts of West Africa

  1. A delayed rainy season over Senegal, Mali, Gambia, and Guinea Bissau resulted in abnormal dryness. Despite increased rainfall last week, deficits are forecast to persist.

  2. Below-average rainfall since April has led to early-season deficits and abnormal dryness in central Nigeria.

  3. Heavy rainfall triggered flooding in western Sudan. Continued rainfall forecast next week maintains the risk for flooding.

  4. Heavy rainfall during the past weeks has caused flooding in eastern Uganda and northwestern Kenya. Heavy rainfall forecast next week is likely to maintain high flood risk.

  5. A delayed start to monsoon rains has been marked by several consecutive weeks of below-average rainfall and 25-50% of average rainfall to date in parts of Nigeria and Cameroon.

  6. Rainfall deficits developed over the past month in southeastern Cote d’Ivoire. Abnormal dryness is likely to persist.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.