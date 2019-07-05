Global Weather Hazards Summary: July 5 - 11, 2019

Flooding continues across Uganda while dry conditions remain in parts of West Africa

A delayed rainy season over Senegal, Mali, Gambia, and Guinea Bissau resulted in abnormal dryness. Despite increased rainfall last week, deficits are forecast to persist.

Below-average rainfall since April has led to early-season deficits and abnormal dryness in central Nigeria.

Heavy rainfall triggered flooding in western Sudan. Continued rainfall forecast next week maintains the risk for flooding.

Heavy rainfall during the past weeks has caused flooding in eastern Uganda and northwestern Kenya. Heavy rainfall forecast next week is likely to maintain high flood risk.

A delayed start to monsoon rains has been marked by several consecutive weeks of below-average rainfall and 25-50% of average rainfall to date in parts of Nigeria and Cameroon.