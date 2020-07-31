Global Weather Hazards Summary: July 31 - August 6, 2020

Liberia and Cote d’Ivoire develop abnormal dryness, while heavy rainfall triggers flooding in Nigeria and Yemen

Africa Weather Hazards

Desert locust swarms remain present across parts of Ethiopia, Kenya,

Somalia, and Uganda. Swarms are projected to move through Kenya, Sudan, and into South Sudan.

Above-average rainfall during the past week is providing relief to dryness in Uganda, although below-average rainfall observed over parts of southern Somalia, Kenya, and Tanzania is maintaining dryness.

Western Nigeria has received above-average rainfall over the past several weeks, causing flash floods.