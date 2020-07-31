World + 33 more
Global Weather Hazards Summary: July 31 - August 6, 2020
Attachments
Liberia and Cote d’Ivoire develop abnormal dryness, while heavy rainfall triggers flooding in Nigeria and Yemen
Africa Weather Hazards
Desert locust swarms remain present across parts of Ethiopia, Kenya,
Somalia, and Uganda. Swarms are projected to move through Kenya, Sudan, and into South Sudan.
Above-average rainfall during the past week is providing relief to dryness in Uganda, although below-average rainfall observed over parts of southern Somalia, Kenya, and Tanzania is maintaining dryness.
Western Nigeria has received above-average rainfall over the past several weeks, causing flash floods.
Heavy rainfall over the past week triggered flooding across western Yemen. Heavy rainfall forecast next week is likely to maintain a high flood risk.