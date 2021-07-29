World + 27 more
Global Weather Hazards Summary: July 30 - August 5, 2021
Flash flooding was reported across Nigeria last week
Africa Weather Hazards
Locust swarms and hopper bands movment has declined in Somalia and have moved toward East Africa.
Abnormal dryness persists across the Golf of Guinea.
Below-average rainfall has resulted in abnormal dryness across southern Ethiopia.
High river levels have been reported across East Africa.
Heavy rainfall has caused flooding across West Africa.