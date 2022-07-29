Global Weather Hazards Summary July 29 - August 04, 2022

Heavy rainfall triggers flooding in parts of Niger, Nigeria, and Sudan

Africa Weather Hazards

A lack of rainfall since May has resulted in moderate to large thirty-day moisture deficits, leading to an abnormal dryness over central Mali.

Insufficient rainfall since early May has resulted in growing moisture deficits and abnormal dryness in central South Sudan as well as neighboring portions of Uganda and Southwestern Ethiopia. Southern portions of South Sudan which have been longest impacted by inadequate moisture are classified as drought.

Heavy rain over this past week has resulted in flooding, fatalities, and many people affected over the Sennar and South Darfur in Sudan. The forecast, additional rain maintains high risks for flooding in the region.

This past week’s heavy and above-average rain has caused flooding, leading to fatalities, damaged infrastructures, and many people affected over areas in Diffa, Zinder, Maradi, and Tahoua in Niger and the Yobe State in Nigeria. Light to moderate rain is forecast over the region during the next week, potentially exacerbating conditions on the ground.