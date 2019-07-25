25 Jul 2019

Global Weather Hazards Summary: July 26 - August 1, 2019

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 25 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.95 MB)

Abnormal dryness persists in parts of Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire, Nigeria, and Cameroon

  1. A delayed rainy season followed by poorly distributed rainfall in southern Senegal has maintained abnormally dry conditions.

  2. Central Nigeria received heavy rainfall last week which is expected to relieve the abnormally dry conditions that have developed over the past two months.

  3. Heavy rainfall along the coast of Cameroon is likely to provide relief to abnormal dryness that has developed over the past two months.

  4. Dry conditions develop in southern Cote d’Ivoire despite seasonal rainfall. Seasonal rainfall is forecast to continue.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.