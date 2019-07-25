Global Weather Hazards Summary: July 26 - August 1, 2019

Abnormal dryness persists in parts of Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire, Nigeria, and Cameroon

A delayed rainy season followed by poorly distributed rainfall in southern Senegal has maintained abnormally dry conditions.

Central Nigeria received heavy rainfall last week which is expected to relieve the abnormally dry conditions that have developed over the past two months.

Heavy rainfall along the coast of Cameroon is likely to provide relief to abnormal dryness that has developed over the past two months.