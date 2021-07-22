World + 40 more
Global Weather Hazards Summary: July 23 - 29, 2021
Attachments
Heavy rainfall and high river levels cause flooding across northern and southwestern Uganda
Locust swarms and hopper bands have appeared in Somalia and Djibouti.
Below-average rainfall has increased dryness across southern Ghana.
Below-average rainfall since June has resulted in abnormal dryness across southern Ethiopia.
Heavy rainfall across Eastern Africa since the beginning of July has raised river levels in Ethiopia and South Sudan, which is forecast to continue next week.
Possible river flooding is forecast for next week across West Africa.