Global Weather Hazards Summary: July 2 - 8, 2021
Continued below-average rainfall maintains abnormal dryness in East and West Africa
Africa Weather Hazards
Locust swarms and hopper bands are declining in the Horn of Africa but are still likely to affect northwestern Somalia and eastern Ethiopia from June to July.
Above-average rainfall has helped relieve dryness across parts of West Africa, however, abnormal dryness is expected to continue in the region over the next 30-days.
Below-average rainfall since May has resulted in abnormal dryness across East Africa.