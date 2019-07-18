18 Jul 2019

Global Weather Hazards Summary: July 19 - 25, 2019

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 18 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.93 MB)

Heavy rainfall triggers flooding in Sudan, as dryness persists in Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire, Nigeria, and Cameroon

  1. A delayed rainy season in Senegal, Mali, Gambia, and Guinea Bissau has resulted in abnormal dryness. Despite increased rainfall last week, deficits are forecast to persist.

  2. Below-average rainfall since April has resulted in early season deficits and abnormal dryness in central Nigeria.

  3. Heavy rainfall triggered flooding in western Sudan in early June. Continued rainfall forecast next week maintains the risk for flooding and landslides.

  4. A delayed start to monsoon rains has been marked by several consecutive weeks of below-average rainfall and 25-50% of average rainfall to date in parts of Nigeria and Cameroon.

  5. Rainfall deficits developed over the past month in southeastern Cote d’Ivoire. Below-average rainfall next week will likely sustain abnormally dry conditions.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.