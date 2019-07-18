Global Weather Hazards Summary: July 19 - 25, 2019

Heavy rainfall triggers flooding in Sudan, as dryness persists in Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire, Nigeria, and Cameroon

A delayed rainy season in Senegal, Mali, Gambia, and Guinea Bissau has resulted in abnormal dryness. Despite increased rainfall last week, deficits are forecast to persist.

Below-average rainfall since April has resulted in early season deficits and abnormal dryness in central Nigeria.

Heavy rainfall triggered flooding in western Sudan in early June. Continued rainfall forecast next week maintains the risk for flooding and landslides.

A delayed start to monsoon rains has been marked by several consecutive weeks of below-average rainfall and 25-50% of average rainfall to date in parts of Nigeria and Cameroon.