Global Weather Hazards Summary: July 17 - 23, 2020
Abnormal dryness persists in coastal areas of Somalia, Kenya, and Tanzania
Africa Weather Hazards
Desert locust swarms remain present across the Horn of Africa. Breeding continues in parts of northern Somalia, northern Kenya, and eastern Ethiopia. Locust swarms are expected to migrate from northern Kenya into Ethiopia, Sudan, and South Sudan.
Despite increased rainfall over Uganda, southern Somalia, Kenya, and Tanzania, abnormal dryness persists in the region.