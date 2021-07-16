World + 38 more
Global Weather Hazards Summary: July 16 - 22, 2021
Attachments
Heavy rainfall and high river levels cause flooding in parts of Ethiopia, Sudan, and South Sudan
Hopper bands have reduced in eastern Somalia, although immature swarms have appeared in parts of the east. Some swarms and hopper bands are also present in northeastern Somalia. Meanwhile, immature swarms are present in Djibouti.
Southeastern Nigeria remains abnormally dry following four consecutive weeks of below-average rainfall.
Some parts of southern Ethiopia remain abnormally dry.
Prolonged heavy rainfall is likely to trigger flash floods and riverine flooding across parts of Ethiopia and Sudan.
High river levels in South Sudan and Sudan could trigger riverine flooding next week