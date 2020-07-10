Global Weather Hazards Summary: July 10 - 16, 2020

After a week of severe flooding, heavy rainfall continues over Cote d’Ivoire, while Uganda remains dry

Africa Weather Hazards

Desert locust swarms, groups, and bands are still present across the Horn of Africa. Mature swarms continue to move over Kenya, Ethiopia, Somalia, and Uganda, while hoppers remain over Yemen and Oman.

Heavy rainfall over the past two weeks triggered flooding across Cote d’Ivoire and Ghana. There is a risk for continued flooding if heavy rains continue next week.