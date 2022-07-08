Global Weather Hazards Summary July 08 - 14, 2022

Poor rainfall continues to maintain drought and abnormal dryness in parts of East Africa
-
Poor rainfall since the start of the March-May season caused droughts across much of East Africa.
Areas in north-central and eastern Ethiopia, the KenyaEthiopia border, much of Somalia, and southern Kenya, where dryness is most acute and most persistent are now classified under severe drought.
-
Insufficient rainfall since early May led to abnormal dryness in central South Sudan.
-
A lack of rainfall since May has caused significant moisture deficits, leading to abnormal dryness in central Mali.
-
Heavy rainfall over the past few weeks has triggered landslides and flooding in areas of Cote d’Ivoire and Ghana. Heavy rainfall next week will maintain a high risk for flooding in the region.