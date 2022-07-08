Global Weather Hazards Summary July 08 - 14, 2022

Poor rainfall continues to maintain drought and abnormal dryness in parts of East Africa

Poor rainfall since the start of the March-May season caused droughts across much of East Africa.

Areas in north-central and eastern Ethiopia, the KenyaEthiopia border, much of Somalia, and southern Kenya, where dryness is most acute and most persistent are now classified under severe drought.

Insufficient rainfall since early May led to abnormal dryness in central South Sudan.

A lack of rainfall since May has caused significant moisture deficits, leading to abnormal dryness in central Mali.