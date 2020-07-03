World + 26 more
Global Weather Hazards Summary: July 03 - 09, 2020
Below-average rainfall since May has resulted in abnormal dryness in parts of Uganda, Kenya, and Somalia
Africa Weather Hazards
Desert locust swarms, groups, and bands are present in a wide area of the Horn of Africa. New hopper bands have formed in parts of Kenya, Ethiopia, Somalia, and Yemen, and are likely to migrate into neighboring areas as far as West Africa.
Following several weeks of above-average rainfall across West Africa, heavy rainfall last week triggered flooding across Cote d’Ivoire and Nigeria. There is a risk for continued flooding if heavy rains continue next week.
Below-average rainfall since mid-May has caused abnormal dryness in parts of Uganda, Kenya, and southern Somalia. Light rainfall next week is likely to maintain dry conditions.