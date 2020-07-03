Global Weather Hazards Summary: July 03 - 09, 2020

Below-average rainfall since May has resulted in abnormal dryness in parts of Uganda, Kenya, and Somalia

Africa Weather Hazards

Desert locust swarms, groups, and bands are present in a wide area of the Horn of Africa. New hopper bands have formed in parts of Kenya, Ethiopia, Somalia, and Yemen, and are likely to migrate into neighboring areas as far as West Africa.

Following several weeks of above-average rainfall across West Africa, heavy rainfall last week triggered flooding across Cote d’Ivoire and Nigeria. There is a risk for continued flooding if heavy rains continue next week.