Global Weather Hazards Summary July 01 - 07, 2022

Abnormal dryness is present in parts of Mali, Nigeria, and South Sudan
A poor March to May rainy season cased severe drought across much of East Africa, including north-central and eastern Ethiopia, Kenya-Ethiopia border areas, much of Somalia, and southern Kenya.
Insufficient rainfall has caused abnormal dryness in central South Sudan.
Insufficient and uneven rainfall since the start of the monsoon season has caused significant abnormal dryness and drought in northeastern Nigeria.
Heavy rainfall over the past several weeks has triggered landslides in coastal areas of Cote d’Ivoire and Ghana.
Poor rainfall accumulation since May has led to abnormal dryness in central Mali.