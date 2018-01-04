Global Weather Hazards Summary: January 5 - 11, 2018

Drought continues in Southern Africa, while Tropical Cyclone Ava may bring heavy rainfall to Madagascar

An early end to seasonal rainfall has caused a drought in eastern Kenya and southern Somalia. Seasonal moisture deficits have strengthened across several bimodal areas of Tanzania during December.

While east-central South Africa has benefited aboveaverage rain since late November, northern and westcentral areas of the country report moderate to large moisture deficits over the past 30 days.

Although rainfall totals have improved in some areas of southern Madagascar since mid-November, negative vegetation conditions are recorded in many areas. A decline in seasonal rainfall has been recorded in several western provinces of the island.

Below-average rain during the past month has resulted in large moisture deficits and below-average vegetation conditions over northwestern Angola.

Below-average rainfall during December has resulted in early season moisture deficits across southern Mozambique and in several parts of Zimbabwe. The continuation of poor rainfall during January is likely.