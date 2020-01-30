Global Weather Hazards Summary: January 31 - February 6, 2020

Heavy rainfall has caused severe flooding in Madagascar and northern Mozambique

Heavy rainfall is forecast over western Kenya, eastern Uganda, and northern-central Tanzania next week.

Desert locust swarms continue in Kenya, South Sudan and Uganda. An update on the current situation is expected by early to mid-February.

Heavy rain is likely to trigger flooding in Tanzania, parts of Mozambique, Madagascar, and Zambia. Flooding has continued since early January.

Zimbabwe has received below-average rainfall over the past 90-days, resulting in abnormal dryness and drought.