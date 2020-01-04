04 Jan 2020

Global Weather Hazards Summary: January 3 - 9, 2020

from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 03 Jan 2020 View Original
Heavy rainfall triggers flooding in Rwanda, Burundi, and Tanzania while parts of Southern Africa remain dry

Africa Weather Hazards

  1. Parts of Lake Victoria, Rwanda, Burundi and the southern Kenya will remain under flash flood risk into next week.

  2. Desert Locust breeding is expected to extend from Afar region of Ethiopia northward into Djibouti and Eritrea, and northern parts of Kenya.

  3. Uneven rain coupled with a late start to the rainy season in southern Africa has resulted in abnormal dryness in parts of South Africa.

  4. A lack of rainfall over the past 90-days in southern Zambia, Zimbabwe, and southern Mozambique has led to abnormal dryness, which could strengthen by the forecast below-average rain next week.

  5. Tropical Cyclone Calvinia could bring heavy rain over parts of Madagascar. Heavy rains are expected over the northern Mozambique next week.

