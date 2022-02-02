Global Weather Hazards Summary January 28 - February 3, 2022

Tropical cyclone Ana makes landfall in Mozambique

Africa Weather Hazards

Immature desert locust swarms are present in northern Somalia are likely to remain there due to local winds.

Tropical cyclone Ana continues moving toward Zimbabwe, Zambia, and Madagascar.

Despite favorable rainfall in parts of Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi, and Mozambique, abnormal dryness persists.

Despite heavy rainfall last week, parts of Tanzania remain abnormally dry.

Below normal rainfall over the past six weeks has strengthened dryness and drought in parts of Angola and Namibia.

Heavy rainfall triggered flash floods in parts of South Africa last week.