Global Weather Hazards Summary: January 22 - 28, 2021

Tropical cyclone Eloise is likely to bring heavy rainfall to parts of Madagascar and Mozambique

Africa Weather Hazards

Desert locust swarms are expected to disperse across Ethiopia and Kenya as conditions in East Africa remain dry. Above-average rainfall next week is likely to cause swarms to mature and give rise of bands.

Despite increased rainfall over Kenya over the past several weeks, dry conditions persist.

Below-average rainfall persists in parts of Madagascar. The passage of tropical cyclone Eloise next week is likely to relieve dryness.

Abnormal dryness continues to strengthen across parts of Angola and Namibia.

Desert locust swarms are likely to infest parts of Angola,

Namibia, Zambia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, and South Africa.

Abnormal dryness persists across parts of Mozambique and has extended into northern and central parts of the country.

Tropical cyclone Eloise is forecast to impact areas of northern and southern Mozambique.