Global Weather Hazards Summary January 21 - 24, 2022

Heavy rainfall has relieved dry conditions in southeastern Madagascar

Africa Weather Hazards

Locust swarms have formed in the Horn of Africa and are forecast to migrate to eastern Ethiopia and northern Kenya.

Drought continues in the Horn of Africa.

Heavy rainfall has led to relief in abnormal dryness across northern Mozambique, Malawi, southern Tanzania, and northern Zambia.

Below-average rainfall has led to abnormal dryness across central Tanzania.