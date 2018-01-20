Global Weather Hazards Summary: January 19 - 25, 2018

High temperatures and dry conditions continue in southern Africa

Africa Weather Hazards

Since November, rainfall has been below-average in South Africa. The early season abnormal dryness has expanded into several parts of southern and western Mozambique, Zimbabwe, eastern Botswana, and southern Zambia, where rainfall is forecast to be low during the middle of January.

Although rainfall has increased in some areas of Madagascar since mid-November, the negative impacts of the delayed onset of the rainfall season is still present.

Rainfall is below average in several western provinces of the island.

Below-average rain during the past month has resulted in large moisture deficits and below-average vegetation conditions in northwestern Angola.