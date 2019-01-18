Global Weather Hazards Summary: January 18 - 24, 2019
Increased seasonal rainfall is forecast to relieve dryness throughout southern Africa
Africa Weather Hazards
An erratic rainfall distribution since the Short-Rains season has caused dryness in Somalia,
Ethiopia, and Kenya.
Continued below average rainfall since October has resulted in widespread dryness throughout southern Africa.
Poor rainfall has led to anomalous dryness across Madagascar. Heavy rainfall forecast later this month is expected to provide relief.
Heavy rainfall has triggered flooding and is expected to continue next week in Zambia, Malawi, Mozambique, and Madagascar.