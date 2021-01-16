Global Weather Hazards Summary: January 15-21, 2021

Abnormal heat is likely to strengthen dryness in parts of Southern Africa

Africa Weather Hazards

Additional desert locusts swarms are expected to invade parts of Ethiopia and Kenya. There are concerns swarms could reach parts of Tanzania, Uganda, and South Sudan.

Poor short season rainfall performance has caused significant dryness and drought in eastern Kenya.

Continued below-average rainfall has caused abnormal dryness and drought in Madagascar.

Western Angola and parts of Namibia continue to receive below-average rainfall resulting in abnormal dryness.

Despite mitigation efforts, desert locusts are likely to spread across Angola, Namibia, Zambia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, and South Africa.

Northern Mozambique remains abnormally dry due to poor rainfall.

Abnormal heat is forecast in parts of Mozambique, parts of Madagascar, and South Africa.