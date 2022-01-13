World + 33 more

Global Weather Hazards Summary January 14 - 20, 2022

Flooding was reported in South Africa last week

Africa Weather Hazards

  1. Locust swarms are forecast to migrate to northern Kenya and Southern Ethiopia.

  2. Severe drought continues in Somalia, Ethiopia, and Kenya.

  3. Heavy rainfall provided relief to dry conditions in Madagascar and northern Mozambique.

  4. Above-average maximum temperatures continue in eastern Angola, Zambia, northern Zimbabwe, and Mozambique.

  5. Dry conditions in southern Angola and northern Namibia continue.

