Global Weather Hazards Summary January 14 - 20, 2022
Flooding was reported in South Africa last week
Africa Weather Hazards
Locust swarms are forecast to migrate to northern Kenya and Southern Ethiopia.
Severe drought continues in Somalia, Ethiopia, and Kenya.
Heavy rainfall provided relief to dry conditions in Madagascar and northern Mozambique.
Above-average maximum temperatures continue in eastern Angola, Zambia, northern Zimbabwe, and Mozambique.
Dry conditions in southern Angola and northern Namibia continue.