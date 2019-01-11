Global Weather Hazards Summary: January 11 - 17, 2019
Rainfall brings relief to dry conditions across South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Angola
Africa Weather Hazards
An erratic rainfall distribution since the Short-Rains season has caused large seasonal dryness in Somalia, Ethiopia, and Kenya.
Continued below average rainfall since October has resulted in significant moisture deficits throughout southern Africa.
Several consecutive weeks of poor rainfall has led to anomalous dryness across Madagascar.