11 Jan 2019

Global Weather Hazards Summary: January 11 - 17, 2019

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 11 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.5 MB)

Rainfall brings relief to dry conditions across South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Angola

Africa Weather Hazards

  1. An erratic rainfall distribution since the Short-Rains season has caused large seasonal dryness in Somalia, Ethiopia, and Kenya.

  2. Continued below average rainfall since October has resulted in significant moisture deficits throughout southern Africa.

  3. Several consecutive weeks of poor rainfall has led to anomalous dryness across Madagascar.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.