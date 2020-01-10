Global Weather Hazards Summary: January 10 - 16, 2020

Heavy rainfall causes flooding in parts of Mozambique, Malawi, Zambia, and Madagascar

Continued rainfall over southern Kenya and surrounds may maintain flooding .

Desert Locust swarms are increasing and moving into Djibouti, Sudan, and Eritrea, toward Somalia, and northern Kenya. Heavy rain in Somalia could provide breeding conditions over the next several months.

South Africa has observed a poor and below-average rainfall performance over the past 3 months and could remain dry through the end of January.

Uneven rainfall distribution since November has caused dryness in Zimbabwe and southern Mozambique.