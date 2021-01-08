World + 24 more
Global Weather Hazards Summary: January 08 - 14, 2021
Abnormal dryness persist in parts of Kenya, Angola, South Africa, and Madagascar
Africa Weather Hazards
Immature swarms continue to invade parts of Ethiopia and Kenya. Hopper bands have been reported in northern Somalia and are likely to move further into the Horn of Africa.
An uneven rainfall distribution has caused significant dryness in southern and eastern Kenya.
Poor rainfall performance has caused abnormal dryness and drought in southern Madagascar
Western Angola and parts of Namibia continue to receive below-average rainfall resulting in abnormal dryness.
Despite mitigation efforts locusts were reported over Angola, Namibia, Zambia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, and South Africa.
Below-average rainfall marks the beginning of the rainy season, strengthening dry conditions.
Heavy rainfall caused flooding in eastern DRC two weeks ago. Above-average rainfall is forecast again next week.