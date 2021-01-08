Global Weather Hazards Summary: January 08 - 14, 2021

Abnormal dryness persist in parts of Kenya, Angola, South Africa, and Madagascar

Africa Weather Hazards

Immature swarms continue to invade parts of Ethiopia and Kenya. Hopper bands have been reported in northern Somalia and are likely to move further into the Horn of Africa.

An uneven rainfall distribution has caused significant dryness in southern and eastern Kenya.

Poor rainfall performance has caused abnormal dryness and drought in southern Madagascar

Western Angola and parts of Namibia continue to receive below-average rainfall resulting in abnormal dryness.

Despite mitigation efforts locusts were reported over Angola, Namibia, Zambia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, and South Africa.

Below-average rainfall marks the beginning of the rainy season, strengthening dry conditions.