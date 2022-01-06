Global Weather Hazards Summary January 07 - 13, 2022

Above-average rainfall relieved dry conditions in southeastern Kenya and northeastern Tanzania

Africa Weather Hazards

Locust swarms are forecast to migrate to Somalia, eastern Ethiopia, and northeastern Kenya.

Severe drought continues in Somalia, Ethiopia, and Kenya.

Abnormal dryness continues in Zambia, Malawi, northern Zimbabwe, and Mozambique, while drought continues in southern Madagascar.

Above-average maximum temperatures were observed over southeast Africa and are forecast to continue next week which could lead to dry conditions.