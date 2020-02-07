Global Weather Hazards Summary: February 7 - 13, 2020

The risk for continued flooding remains high following weeks of heavy rain in parts of Kenya and Tanzania

Heavy rain last week caused flooding in several counties across Kenya.

Desert locust swarms and hopper bands continue to threaten Kenya, Tanzania, South Sudan, and Uganda. These areas remain under high risk for the coming months.

Persisting heavy rainfall over Tanzania has caused flooding in central and southeastern regions. Heavy rain is expected to continue into next week.

Parts of Mozambique and Zimbabwe have recorded below-average rain over the past 3 months resulting in drought conditions.