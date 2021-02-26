Global Weather Hazards Summary: February 26 - March 4, 2021

Mozambique receives heavy rainfall associated with Tropical Cyclone Guambe

Desert locust swarms and bands continue to threaten the Horn of Africa, especially parts of Kenya and Ethiopia.

Much of Madagascar remains abnormally dry. Drought persists in southern parts of the country.

Below-average rainfall since the start of the rainy season has led to abnormal dryness and drought in parts of Angola and Namibia.

African migratory locusts were recently reported in parts of South Africa, northern Namibia, western Botswana, and Zambia.

Abnormal dryness persists in northwestern Mozambique.